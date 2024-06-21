Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$12.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.38. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$5.46 and a 1 year high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of C$707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total transaction of C$272,496.23. Also, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

