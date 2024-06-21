Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 39.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after buying an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock traded up $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $357.42. 1,045,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,474. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.17.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $423.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.