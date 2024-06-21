Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $35,428,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

