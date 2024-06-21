iExec RLC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8.44 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $159.00 million and $8.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,993.98 or 1.00091440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012342 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00078588 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.20054074 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $5,484,018.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

