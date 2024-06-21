IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells $31,563.12 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IGMS opened at $6.51 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $17.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 11,255.25% and a negative return on equity of 108.07%. Analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after buying an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

