IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

IGO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.

Featured Articles

