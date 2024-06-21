IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10.
IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company that engages in discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enable clean energy in Australia. It owns and operates a 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east northeast of Norseman in the Great Western Woodlands of Western Australia; a 100% interest in the Cosmos nickel operation located to the north of Leinster in Western Australia; and a 100% interest in the Forrestania nickel operation located to the east of Perth in Western Australia.
