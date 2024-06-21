Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as low as $4.78. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 230,692 shares.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

