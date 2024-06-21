Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Gap Down to $46.96

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.96, but opened at $45.38. Independent Bank shares last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 20,526 shares trading hands.

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 18,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

