InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 0.06.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.04 per share, with a total value of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,829,831.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,201,961.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,252,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,829,831.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $914,341 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.