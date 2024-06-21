Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder Buys $188,800.00 in Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $188,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AXR opened at $17.61 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,505,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

