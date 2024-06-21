Insider Buying: JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Insider Acquires £4,517.10 in Stock

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) insider Helena Coles bought 4,302 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £4,517.10 ($5,739.64).

Helena Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JPMorgan Emerging Markets alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Helena Coles purchased 12,000 shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £12,120 ($15,400.25).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JMG opened at GBX 107 ($1.36) on Friday. JPMorgan Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 96 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,350.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.97.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.