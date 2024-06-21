Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $99,199.30 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) insider Raoul Maitra sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $99,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,211.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,070.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $100.79.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $1,049,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $11,051,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $6,376,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

