Insider Selling: Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Sells 1,002 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,002 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $17,595.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

