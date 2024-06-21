Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $6,287,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $6,287,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,390,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVNA opened at $109.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 3.29. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after buying an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after buying an additional 1,784,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Carvana by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 331,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 280,851 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

