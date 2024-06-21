Insider Selling: GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CFO Sells $74,908.26 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,048.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Feeley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $22,303.40.

On Monday, April 29th, Kevin Feeley sold 1,104 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $12,188.16.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.21. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in GeneDx by 262.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeneDx by 14.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on WGS

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.