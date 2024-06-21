Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $493,729.28 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after buying an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after buying an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after acquiring an additional 880,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

