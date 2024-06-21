Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $681,379.05 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32.

On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $380,383.76.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76.

On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08.

On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $240,698.04.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.