Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $681,379.05 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $681,379.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,105.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,779 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $725,895.32.
  • On Monday, April 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,084 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $380,383.76.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,552 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $233,201.76.
  • On Monday, April 15th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,816 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $634,774.08.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $240,698.04.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $107.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $117.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.19.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

