Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Director Sells $268,876.23 in Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $645.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 1.76. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.16 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of PetIQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PetIQ by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

Further Reading

