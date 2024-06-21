Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Sells $2,129,545.72 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) Director John Vito Priore sold 598,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $2,129,545.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,752,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,159,651.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Priority Technology Trading Up 6.9 %

PRTH opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $383.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.96. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $205.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $164,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $50,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Priority Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

