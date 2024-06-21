Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Sells 9,458 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

