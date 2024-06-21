Insider Selling: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Director Sells $453,450.00 in Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Jay Zamkow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $62.15 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

