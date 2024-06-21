Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $4,631,632.39 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.6 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after buying an additional 79,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after buying an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,364,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,954,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,771,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CG

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.