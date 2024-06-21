Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Insider Sells $201,268.00 in Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) insider Es Charles Van sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $201,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Es Charles Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $84,318.30.

Vita Coco Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $113,931,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 1,000,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after buying an additional 230,991 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

