Insight Select Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE INSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.
