Insight Select Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:INSI)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE INSI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

About Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

