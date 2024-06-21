Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.58.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Intel has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

