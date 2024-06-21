Interfor (TSE:IFP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.41

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.41, with a volume of 10003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IFP shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The company has a market cap of C$844.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.07.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current year.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

