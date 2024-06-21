International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,204,000 after purchasing an additional 384,744 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.97. 4,721,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $129.18 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.11 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

