Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $8.30 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $66.65 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $8.30 or 0.00013051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00043176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,003,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,378,811 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

