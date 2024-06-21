Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is BCS Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 108,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.11. 417,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,483. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

