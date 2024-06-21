Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Holdings Raised by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,373,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW remained flat at $20.24 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 143,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,693. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.