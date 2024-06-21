Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.03. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 137,277 shares changing hands.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13,407.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

