Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.03. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 137,277 shares changing hands.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
