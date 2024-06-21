Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/20/2024 – Akero Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

6/12/2024 – Akero Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

6/11/2024 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Akero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Akero Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Akero Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Akero Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 526,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of -0.31. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,988.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $695,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,891,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,589,000 after buying an additional 1,815,569 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,858,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,951,000 after buying an additional 749,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

