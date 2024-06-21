Investors Purchase High Volume of Asana Call Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,481 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,683 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ASAN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 3,880,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,886. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $369,027 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Asana by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Asana by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Asana by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 35,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

