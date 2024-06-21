IOTA Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $571.13 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

