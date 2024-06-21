iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.87. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 2,981,289 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, May 17th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

iQIYI Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 321.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

