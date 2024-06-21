iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.2% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $547.79. 1,198,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,259. The company has a market cap of $472.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

