iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.