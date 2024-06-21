iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

