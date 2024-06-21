iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.43.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

