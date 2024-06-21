iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.29. Approximately 40,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 61,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.