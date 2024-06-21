iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.88. 27,978,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,107,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.05.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

