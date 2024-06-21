iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.67. The company had a trading volume of 422,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,940. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

