iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IJT traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $126.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,713. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.