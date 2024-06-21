James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The stock has a market cap of £32.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 334.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.22. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.05).

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

