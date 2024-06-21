James Cropper’s (CRPR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Digital Look reports.
James Cropper Price Performance
Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 345 ($4.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80. The stock has a market cap of £32.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,014.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 334.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 410.22. James Cropper has a 52 week low of GBX 212 ($2.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.05).
About James Cropper
