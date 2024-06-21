Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.35

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and traded as high as $42.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 12,080 shares trading hands.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $1.4103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

