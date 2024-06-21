Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.35

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and traded as high as $42.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $42.29, with a volume of 12,080 shares trading hands.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 2.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
