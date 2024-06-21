Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 35.4% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $132,580.59 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009396 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,506.28 or 0.99998163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00078865 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00158925 USD and is up 24.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $147,171.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

