Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 4,217 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $20,789.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,926.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $14,228.50.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

