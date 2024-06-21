JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Perennial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Perennial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JPM stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.36. 5,136,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,201. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $561.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.