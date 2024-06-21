Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INVH opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,569,000 after acquiring an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after buying an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,539,000 after buying an additional 51,064 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $3,482,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $3,481,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

