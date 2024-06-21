Keith R. Guericke Sells 10,000 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $280.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 33,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.28.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

